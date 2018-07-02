Moorland fire contained but peat continues to burn underground

A large moorland blaze in Lancashire has been contained but firefighters are continuing to douse smouldering peat below the surface. Fire chiefs declared a major incident on Saturday after two large-scale blazes either side of Winter Hill near Bolton merged because of increased wind speed. Colleagues from Greater Manchester, who have been battling a similar fire near Saddleworth Moor some 30 miles away, joined Lancashire Fire and Rescue and other crews from around the country to prevent it spreading further. On Monday, Lancashire’s chief fire officer Chris Kenny said a total of 29 fire engines remain on site along with specialist wildfire fighting teams, helicopters, drones and mountain rescue units.

Their aim was to protect the public and the “vital infrastructure” of the Winter Hill TV and radio transmitting station, said Mr Kenny. He said: “We are working with colleagues in the emergency services, local authorities, public health and other partners to respond to this major incident jointly. “The fire is contained however the nature of moorland fires combined with the weather we are experiencing means that while we extinguish flames on the surface, peat underground continues to burn. “We’re using water on land and from the air to douse areas that continue to smoulder below the ground.

A firefighter from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service puts out the fire on Winter Hill Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

“We are urging members of the public to stay away from the Winter Hill area for their own safety and the safety of responders. “People travelling to the scene, blocking access roads for emergency vehicles and flying drones hamper our response and compromise safety. “Unfortunately we are also attending a number of wildfires in other areas of the county. “My plea to residents and visitors when outdoors is that they take great care to prevent fires, particularly as this heat wave continues.”

Firefighters tackle the fire Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

He said the support from the public had been “absolutely overwhelming” and donations received to crews were sufficient for the foreseeable future. Mr Kenny added: “I’d also like to thank all those involved in this incident from Lancashire and beyond for their tireless work to protect the local community in extremely challenging conditions.” A 22-year-old man arrested by Lancashire Police on suspicion of starting one of the Winter Hill fires has been released under investigation.

