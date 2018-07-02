Once-in-a-generation drought could threaten livelihoods

There could be a serious threat to livelihoods as the once-in-a-generation drought continues to plague the country, according to the Irish Farmers Association.

IFA President Joe Healy said the current dry weather is causing problems for farmers who rely on solely on rainfall for grass and crop growth.

On Monday he said: “We are dealing with a once-in-a-generation weather event which is posing really difficult challenges for some farmers.

“For livestock farmers, soil moisture and high temperatures are impacting on grass growth rates.

“Farmers are using fodder supplies to feed animals, but the worry now is how quickly growth will resume and whether farmers will be able to save enough silage and hay for the winter ahead, particularly as reserves were well depleted during the extended poor weather conditions earlier this year.”

Farmers have indicated there could be problems with the wheat and barley harvest if there is no rain in the next few weeks, as the crops depend on rainfall rather than irrigation.

Lettuce and other vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower could be also face short supply as high temperatures and little rainfall can effect production.

Irish consumers could be forced to pay for the shortage as the knock-on effect will result in a price hike for vegetables affected by the heat.