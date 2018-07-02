Philippines mayor shot dead during flag-raising event

A provincial city mayor known for parading drug suspects in public but also alleged to have drug ties himself has been shot dead during a flag-raising ceremony in the Philippines in front of horrified employees.

Mayor Antonio Halili, of Tanauan City in Batangas province, south of Manila, was gunned down by an unidentified attacker and died on the way to hospital, Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde said. The gunman escaped.

“They did not see anybody approach him. They just heard a gunshot so the assumption or allegation was it could have been a sniper shot,” Mr Albayalde told a news conference, adding that an investigation was under way.

Dozens of employees and officials scrambled to safety when the gunfire rang out as they were singing the national anthem outside city hall.

The bullet hit a mobile phone in Mr Halili’s coat pocket and then pierced his chest, police said.

Officers were scouring a nearby elevated grassy area, where the gunman may been standing when he fired the shot.