The best moments from the second stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2018

Bilbao welcomed the world's most talented cliff divers for the second stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2018.

Athletes have travelled from around the globe to leap from the 27m high La Salve Bridge in Spain in front of more than 25,000 spectators.

America's Steven LoBue secured the highest number of points and won this leg of the competition.

The divers will next perform on São Miguel island in Azores, Portugal.