Silver fillings for under-15s now restricted

The use of silver fillings in baby teeth and children under the age of 15 will be restricted from Monday.

The move comes following an EU directive and restricts the use of the amalgam fillings in children except when strictly necessary.

The directive is part of an EU push to reduce the release of mercury into the environment.

It also restricts amalgam fillings for pregnant or breastfeeding women, again unless deemed necessary by the dental practitioner.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Dental Officer Simon Reid said dentists across the UK have been avoiding amalgam when treating pregnant women for the last 20 years.

“The new EU directive is not a reflection on any specific safety concerns and there is no evidence of any real direct health risk from amalgam,” he said.