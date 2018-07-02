Speedboat date manslaughter trial due to begin

A web developer accused of killing his date in a speedboat accident on the River Thames is due to go on trial later.

Police had been called to reports of someone in distress near Wandsworth Bridge in London at around 11.45pm on December 8 2015.

Charlotte Brown, 24, a business development consultant from London known as Charli, died in hospital after both she and Jack Shepherd, 30, ended up in the river.

Shepherd, of Paddington, west London, is charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.