Suspended chief constable ‘aggressive and unable to contain personal emotion’

A “bullying” chief constable handed out pictures of characters from Dad’s Army to officers in a row over flooding which became known within the force as “puddlegate”, a misconduct hearing has been told. Simon Byrne, who was suspended as chief constable of Cheshire Constabulary last year, is accused of bullying and humiliating staff. Allegations, detailed in an opening note submitted to the hearing on Monday on behalf of the office of Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane, include that Mr Byrne became aggressive and angry with officers after flooding made him late for work and his son late for school.

In a statement, Inspector Kate Buckingham said the chief summoned eight officers of inspector rank or above to a meeting to discuss the force’s management of flooding incidents. She said: “Prior to the meeting the Chief Constable had required me to print off several pictures depicting fictional comedy characters from the 1950s/70s UK TV series Dad’s Army. “The Chief Constable presented each of the officers present with the said pictures. “During the meeting the Chief Constable was physically shaking and was bright red in his face. I had never seen a colleague become so angry, aggressive and unable to contain personal emotion.” She said Mr Byrne turned the incident, which became known as “puddlegate”, into a personal crusade. Mr Byrne, who previously worked for the Metropolitan Police, as well as Greater Manchester and Merseyside forces, is accused of gross misconduct for breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct. John Beggs QC, representing the PCC’s office, said: “Mr Byrne, when chief constable of Cheshire, lacked self control on a personal level and exhibited volatile, unpredictable and sometimes offensive behaviour towards subordinate officers and staff.”

