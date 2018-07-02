Tennis lovers sweat it out in sizzling start to Wimbledon

Wimbledon fans sweltered in the heat as temperatures peaked at almost 30C (86F).

After queuing for hours as the day got warmer, they were then faced with the mercury hitting 29.1C (84.4F).

Some sitting on Henman Hill took to putting up umbrellas, usually seen at SW19 to provide shelter from the rain, in order to gain some shade from the sunlight.

Throughout the day queues could be seen around water fountains and water refill points as spectators did their best to stay hydrated.