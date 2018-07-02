Tesco seeks competition boost and price cuts in alliance with France’s Carrefour

Tesco is to form a “strategic alliance” with French retailer Carrefour as part of efforts to cut prices and get a leg up on competitors.

The long-term deal will be covered by a three-year framework and see the two companies form a “strategic relationship” when dealing with global suppliers.

It will also entail the joint purchasing of their own-branded products.

A statement explained the alliance will “enable both companies to improve the quality and choice of products available to their customers, at even lower prices thereby enhancing their competitiveness”.

Tesco and Carrefour claim the agreement would also create “significant opportunities” for their suppliers.

A formal agreement is expected within the next two months.