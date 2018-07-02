- ITV Report
Football coach and 12 boys found alive in Thai cave after nine days
A boys football team and their coach who went missing in a cave in Thailand more than a week ago have been found alive, officials said.
Rescue efforts had been repeatedly hampered after the 12 children went missing, due to rising muddy water forcing divers to withdraw.
The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23.
Heavy rain that flooded key passages is believed to have trapped the group
Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn announces the team have been found alive
When water levels dropped on Sunday, rescuers went forward with a more methodical approach, deploying a rope line and extra oxygen supplies along the way.
Earlier today divers were closing in on the 'Pattaya Beach' chamber, where any survivors were likely to be waiting for rescue, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand.
Among the groups to join the Thai Navy Seals in the more than week-long rescue was an Australian and US military team, British cave experts, and Chinese lifesaving responders.
Rescuers believe the survivors would be exhausted and not able to join divers on a swim to safety immediately.
They plan to send in food supplies and nurse them back to better health before making the return trip.