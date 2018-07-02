Football coach and 12 boys found alive in Thai cave after nine days

A boys football team and their coach who went missing in a cave in Thailand more than a week ago have been found alive, officials said.

Rescue efforts had been repeatedly hampered after the 12 children went missing, due to rising muddy water forcing divers to withdraw.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23.