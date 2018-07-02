Two teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed a number of times on a busy north London street.

The suspects were held at addresses in the north of the capital in the early hours of Monday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

Their alleged victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after the incident in Fairbridge Road, Islington, on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the scene at 6.50pm where officers found the boy with "a number of stab wounds".

The Met Police have said the injured youngster was airlifted to hospital where his family were at his bedside.

Detectives are keeping an open mind as to a motive of the attack.