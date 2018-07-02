US secretary of state returning to North Korea to shore up denuclearisation plan

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will make another trip to North Korea this week.

The latest visit comes as the Trump administration seeks agreement with Pyongyang on an acceptable denuclearisation plan.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that Mr Pompeo would travel to North Korea this week.

The trip to Pyongyang will be Mr Pompeo’s second as top US diplomat and the first by a senior US official since Mr Trump’s historic meeting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore last month.