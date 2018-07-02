Warning over ‘workforce crisis’ as NHS app to book GP appointments announced

A new NHS app which will help patients book GP consultations “cannot create appointments out of nowhere”, leading doctors have said. The app has been hailed by Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt as the “death knell of the 8am scramble for GP appointments”. Patients will be able to book appointments, look at their records, order repeat prescriptions and access 111 online for urgent medical queries. The app will also allow patients to address longer-term concerns such as setting out their end of life care and organ donation preferences.

But the British Medical Association (BMA) said that while the app has potential, the Government must address the “workforce crisis” within general practice. At present there are not enough GPs to meet rising demand, the BMA said. Launching the app, Mr Hunt said: “The NHS app is a world first which will put patients firmly in the driving seat and revolutionise the way we access health services. “I want this innovation to mark the death knell of the 8am scramble for GP appointments that infuriates so many patients. “Technology has transformed everyday life when it comes to banking, travel and shopping. “Health matters much more to all of us, and the prize of that same digital revolution in healthcare isn’t just convenience but lives improved, extended and saved.” Dr Richard Vautrey, chairman of the BMA’s GP committee, said: “GPs understand and share the public’s frustration at not always being able to get an appointment, and this app has the potential to offer patients who are comfortable using this type of technology another option to contact their practice. “In using this it is important to ensure patient confidentiality is protected and develop systems that enable patients are directed to the right course of action or appointment for their condition. “If developed and tested appropriately, it could also be helpful for those ordering repeat prescriptions or receiving test results.

