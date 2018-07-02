What the papers say – July 2

Rising political temperature over Brexit, a chill on the high street and the heat wave make headlines on Monday’s papers. The Times leads with a report that Theresa May’s chief Brexit negotiator, Oliver Robbins, has told ministers that they will not strike a bespoke trade deal with the EU.

Meanwhile leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has written in the Daily Telegraph warning that the Prime Minister must deliver the Brexit she promised or risk collapsing the Government.

The i says the outcome of a meeting of ministers over Brexit at Chequers on Friday could throw Mrs May’s future into question.

The Daily Mirror runs with the death of a young girl at a Norfolk beach after an inflatable trampoline reportedly exploded in hot weather.

The tragedy also leads the Daily Star, which reports that the four-year-old was “catapulted” from the inflatable.

The Daily Express says the hot weather could raise the need for a hosepipe ban in England in the coming days.

The head of the National Audit Office, the public spending watchdog, has told The Guardian that the NHS will need far greater financial support than the boost announced by the Prime Minister.

The Daily Mail has launched a campaign for business rates to be reformed after a report revealed 50,000 retail jobs were lost in the first six months of 2018.

The Sun leads with the separation of singers Cheryl and Liam Payne after a two-and-a-half year relationship.

The Financial Times leads with warnings from Brussels over US president Donald Trump’s threats to impose punitive tariffs on car imports.

And The Independent reports on allegations that the children of immigrants have been treated as “cash cows” by the Home Office, as it costs them significant sums to obtain citizenship.