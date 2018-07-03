Accounting watchdog probes KPMG over Conviviality audit following collapse

The accounting watchdog is investigating KPMG over its last audit of collapsed Bargain Booze owner Conviviality.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the probe related to its work on Conviviality’s final set of full-year results before the firm fell into administration, covering the 52 weeks to April 30 2017.

It is also carrying out an inquiry under the Accountancy Scheme over the preparation and approval of Conviviality’s financial statements and other financial information by a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

The Accountancy Scheme provides a system for investigating members of the accountancy profession over their conduct, and provides guidelines for disciplinary proceedings if necessary.

The FRC did not disclose the name of the ICAEW member facing scrutiny.

Conviviality fell into administration on April 5, after a string of profit warnings and the discovery of a £30 million tax bill, which was revealed to markets in March.

The company – which was already suffering from soft margins at the start of the year- had also found a “material error” in the forecasts for its Conviviality Direct business.