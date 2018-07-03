Bali volcano hurls lava and ash amid further eruption

An eruption at Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali has sent a column of thick ash high into the air and hurled lava down its slopes.

The Indonesian geological agency’s Agung monitoring post said explosions from the mountain lasted more than seven minutes.

Flares of “incandescent lava” reached 1.2 miles from the crater, it said, setting fire to forests on the mountain.

Nearly 700 people fled the village of Banjar Galih, about 3.7 miles from the crater, to an evacuation centre, said resident Ketut Budi.

“I saw smoke rising and the volcano rumbled very loud,” he said. “We came here with motorcycles and those with cars helped carry other people.”