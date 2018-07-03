Baroness Benjamin hails ‘phenomenal’ Serena Williams on post-baby comeback

Motherhood should not be a hindrance to women pursuing careers, a House of Lords peer has said, as she congratulated Serena Williams on her tennis comeback.

Baroness Benjamin, better known as actress Floella Benjamin, spoke out in support of the tennis superstar when she attended Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old called the American tennis star, who has a nine-month-old daughter, "phenomenal".

Baroness Benjamin said: “I was the first woman to appear fully pregnant on TV and it made headlines – that was in 1981, and I got the BBC to change their attitude. I used to take my child to work with me.

“Good on her (Serena). A lot of women give up having children because they think they have to to put their career first.

“I am very much with her and support her in every way. All women should be supporting Serena. They don’t have to give up their career.”