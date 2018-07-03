- ITV Report
Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder of teenager
A boy, 14, has been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing of another 14-year-old boy in a busy north London street.
The youngster, who is from Islington but cannot be named because of his age, will appear in court on Tuesday morning.
A 15-year-old boy who was also arrested in connection with the attempted killing has been bailed pending further inquires, Scotland Yard said.
The alleged victim was left in a serious but stable condition after suffering a number of stab wounds during an incident on Fairbridge Road, Islington on Sunday.
The Met Police have said the injured youngster was airlifted to hospital where his family joined him at his bedside.
An 11-year-old boy who was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later de-arrested, released from custody and faces no further action.