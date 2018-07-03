- ITV Report
British soldier dies on tour of Estonia
A soldier has died from a “non-battle injury” while serving with the British Army in Estonia, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.
The circumstances surrounding the death of Private Reece Miller are not yet known.
The MoD confirmed the 29-year-old's death on Tuesday.
The Yorkshire Regiment paid tribute to the "stalwart" member of the company who had served in Afghanistan.
In a Facebook post, they continued: "From the beginning of his career he [Private Miller] was able to fit in to the regiment very easily through a combination of hard work, grit, and an infectious sense of humour.
"He was the very epitome of the formidable Yorkshire soldier and just the sort of bloke you want in your regiment...
"The bonds of friendship and of professionalism within our regiment are forged by people such as Reece.
"He was one of those unsung heroes whose maturity and life experience allowed him to mentor and guide the men around him who he cared for deeply.
"This deep care and respect was reciprocated entirely – he was one of the Company’s gentlemen...
"He mastered anything that he tackled... Private Miller had a bright future ahead of him.
"The loss of Private Miller has been a terrible shock to all of us in the Battalion and we are truly devastated by his death.
"Our thoughts are with his comrades in Estonia, but most of all with his family and his wife, who like us will be struggling to come to terms with his loss.
"You are in our hearts and in our prayers. We will remember him”.
In a statement, the MOD added: “It is with great sadness that the British Army must confirm the death of Private Reece Miller from the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment (1 YORKS) as a result of a non-battle injury while serving in Estonia.
“The incident is currently under investigation.
“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
More than 800 British military personnel were deployed to Estonia in February this year to counter what Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said was “the intensifying aggression aimed at Britain and our allies from the Russian State”.
The regiment's Facebook page was inundated with tributes to the late soldier, with many praising his sense of humour and "infectious grin".
Sam Cooper said: "Top lad was a privilege to serve with this man rest easy brother you will be missed."
Christopher Keith Allen wrote: "That's the Miller I remember - infectious grin and gentleman's whit. Bless you and your loved ones - at the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember you Reece, we will remember you."
Andrew Kingspan Barker added: "What a legend and such a great man always smiling my thoughts are with his family the most such a sad lost R.I.P brother see you on the Re-org."
Joshua Marron wrote: "Savage lad always had something to laugh about, was a privilege to work with you. My love to the family Stand Easy Miller, We Will Remember you."