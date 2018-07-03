British soldier dies on tour of Estonia

The Yorkshire Regiment paid tribute to the "stalwart" member of the company who had served in Afghanistan.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Private Reece Miller are not yet known.

A soldier has died from a “non-battle injury” while serving with the British Army in Estonia, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

In a Facebook post, they continued: "From the beginning of his career he [Private Miller] was able to fit in to the regiment very easily through a combination of hard work, grit, and an infectious sense of humour.

"He was the very epitome of the formidable Yorkshire soldier and just the sort of bloke you want in your regiment...

"The bonds of friendship and of professionalism within our regiment are forged by people such as Reece.

"He was one of those unsung heroes whose maturity and life experience allowed him to mentor and guide the men around him who he cared for deeply.

"This deep care and respect was reciprocated entirely – he was one of the Company’s gentlemen...

"He mastered anything that he tackled... Private Miller had a bright future ahead of him.

"The loss of Private Miller has been a terrible shock to all of us in the Battalion and we are truly devastated by his death.

"Our thoughts are with his comrades in Estonia, but most of all with his family and his wife, who like us will be struggling to come to terms with his loss.

"You are in our hearts and in our prayers. We will remember him”.