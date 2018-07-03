Business patience ‘at breaking point’ over lack of Brexit clarity

Firms are running out of patience over the lack of progress in the Brexit talks, a major business organisation has warned Theresa May. The British Chambers of Commerce said companies still face uncertainty over tax, tariffs, customs and regulation, with time running out ahead of the the March 29 2019 Brexit date. Cabinet ministers were urged to “stop squabbling” and put the nation’s economic interests first in reaching agreement at the crunch Chequers meeting on Friday as business patience reaches “breaking point”. The BCC’s intervention comes after warnings from firms including Airbus and BMW about Brexit were dismissed by Cabinet ministers including Jeremy Hunt and Liam Fox, while Boris Johnson reportedly said “F*** business” when asked about industry concerns. The group listed 24 main concerns, and gave a red rating to all but two – which received an amber grade on the traffic-light scale.

BCC director-general Adam Marshall said: “Over the past two years, businesses have been patient. “We have supported the Government’s drive to seek the best possible deal for the UK economy. “We have given time, expertise and real-world experience to support hard-pressed Civil Service negotiators. “We have convened all across the UK to ensure that every business community’s Brexit concerns can be heard by elected representatives and officials. “Now, with the time running out ahead of the UK’s exit from the EU, business patience is reaching breaking point. “Businesses have every right to speak out when it is abundantly clear that the practical questions affecting the competitiveness of their firms and the livelihoods of millions of people remain unanswered.

British Chambers of Commerce director-general Adam Marshall Credit: Victoria Jones/PA