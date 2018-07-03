Colombia superfan anticipating tough World Cup clash with England

The 65-year-old has followed the national side everywhere for 28 years, attending all World Cup matches, including qualifiers, as well as 12 Olympic Games.

Gustavo Llanos, nicknamed El Cole, is famous for attending games dressed as the nation’s symbol, the Andean condor.

Colombia’s biggest football fan has said he expects England to give the national side a “hard” game.

Speaking to the Press Association through a fellow fan, Jaime Diaz, who interpreted his answers, El Cole said: “It’s a hard game, very complicated.

“England is a very good team.

“We have faith that we can win. We have the illusion that we can play a very good game against England.

“That illusion is because the country together makes the team strong.

“Colombia is a country that is very passionate about soccer.

“We love soccer, we believe that Colombia can have a very good tournament.”