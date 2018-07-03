Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could meet without aides, Kremlin says

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump may meet in private during their upcoming summit in Helsinki, a Kremlin spokesman has said.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that, if both sides agree, Mr Putin and Mr Trump could meet without their aides before the start of the official meeting on July 16.

Mr Peskov said: “President Putin feels absolutely comfortable in all formats that are comfortable for his interlocutors” and the Kremlin “does not rule out” such a meeting.