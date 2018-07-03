Edmund and Konta turn sights to England match after first-round victories

Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta are safely through to the next round of Wimbledon, and have turned their attention to the football. Edmund said he appreciated being first on court and would be watching England’s World Cup match later. He added: “Hopefully the boys can get it done and do the nation proud.”

Konta, who beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva, said she would “most definitely” be watching England play Colombia on Tuesday evening. Asked whether she would be tuning in to the game, the top-ranked British woman said: “Yes, most definitely – whether is is my choice or not. “I have a boyfriend at home who is very excited about the match. “But I’ve been actually watching some of the World Cup. Yesterday Japan played against Belgium. Oh, that was heartbreaking for Japan at the end, wasn’t it?”

Johanna Konta Credit: John Walton/PA