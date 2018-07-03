Where are England's Euro 96 players now?

The England team line up ahead of the semi-final against Germany. Credit: PA

On June 26, 1996, England's footballers suffered a penalty shootout defeat in the European Championship semi-final against Germany that has haunted the national side ever since. The Three Lions have not won a shootout in a major competition since - notching up four agonising defeats. Manager Gareth Southgate missed the crucial penalty against Germany in 1996, but in the build-up to Tuesday's last 16 tie against Colombia he said the disappointment didn't "finish" him. Southgate has carved a successful career for himself since that night at Wembley - how successful will perhaps be determined over the coming days - but what happened to the other players who lined up for England 22 years ago?

David Seaman (Goalkeeper)

Seaman was one of England's stars of Euro 96 and remained the side's first choice goalkeeper until the Euro 2004 qualifying campaign, amassing 75 caps along the way. He was part of a golden era at Arsenal, winning the league three times and the FA Cup four times before a brief spell at Manchester City prior to his retirement. In 2004 he won Strictly Ice Dancing with professional partner Zoia Birmingham and took part in Dancing on Ice in 2006 alongside Frankie Poultney, who he married in 2015. Seaman has been involved in numerous charity events, including Soccer Aid, and hosts an annual charity golf tournament.

Stuart Pearce (Defender)

"Psycho" scored one of England's penalties against Germany and delayed his international retirement after Euro 96, hanging up his boots in 1999 with 78 caps. After 12 years at Nottingham Forest, Pearce played for Newcastle United, West Ham United and Manchester City, where his playing days ended. He went on to have a number of coaching roles, working under Kevin Keegan at Manchester City before replacing him as manager in 2005. Pearce was sacked by City at the end of the 2006/07 season but went on to coach the England under-21 team from 2007 to 2013, taking charge of the Great Britain Olympic football team and acting as England caretaker manager after Fabio Capello's resignation during this time. He had a brief spell as Nottingham Forest manager before becoming assistant manager to David Moyes from November 2017 until the end of the 2017/18 season.

Tony Adams (Defender)

Adams played on for England until Euro 2000, when the side failed to get out of the group stage. He scored the last goal for the Three Lions at the old Wembley stadium in a 2-0 win over Ukraine in 2000. Adams played for Arsenal for his entire club career, winning four league titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups, retiring in 2002. Since then, he has held coaching and management roles at several clubs, including Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth and Granada and has been involved in charitable work.

Gareth Southgate (Defender)

After that penalty miss, Southgate played at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, making his final England appearance in 2004. He won the League Cup at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, where he got his first management job in 2006. As well as working as a TV pundit, Southgate was appointed as the FA's head of elite development and England under-21's manager before taking on the senior team job when Sam Allardyce resigned as one game in charge in 2016.

Steve McManaman (Midfield)

McManaman was one of the stars of Euro 96 but struggled to get match time under Glenn Hoddle, before finding favour again under Kevin Keegan. However, he failed to make an impact beyond the first game of Euro 2000, when he was injured after scoring against Portugal. His international career ended in 2001. After nine years at Liverpool, he moved to Real Madrid in 1999, winning the Champions League and La Liga twice during his time in Spain. McManaman ended his club career at Manchester City. Since retiring, he has been a pundit for numerous broadcasters including ITV, BT Sport and ESPN.

Darren Anderton (Midfielder)

Anderton played 30 times for England between 1994 and 2001, a number which would likely have been higher had it not been for injuries. During the group stage of the 1998 World Cup, he scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win against Colombia, England's last 16 opponents in 2018. He spent much of his club career at Tottenham, followed by spells at Birmingham, Wolves and Bournemouth. After retiring aged 36 in 2008, Anderton has worked as a pundit, including for Sky.

David Platt (Midfielder)

Euro 96 was Platt's final appearance for England, where he scored against Germany in the semi-final shootout. Between 1991 and 1995 he played in Italy before moving to Arsenal, where he was part of the Premier League and FA Cup double winning side of 1998. He returned to Italy to briefly manage his former club Sampdoria before taking on roles at Nottingham Forest and as England U21s manager. Platt worked under Roberto Mancini at Manchester City and has also done punditry.

Paul Gascoigne (Midfielder)

The greatest player of his generation? "Gazza" burst onto the international scene at the 1990 World Cup, his skill and passion winning fans over, before a strong showing at Euro 96 - although he did miss a fantastic "Golden Goal" opportunity against Germany in the semi-final. He was left out of the 1998 World Cup squad after a night out with DJ Chris Evans and, for all his talents, it is the off-field headlines that have kept Gascoigne in the public eye for the past 20 years. His club career took him to Italy, China and the USA, but even before retiring in 2004 he had been battling alcoholism and has had to deal with mental health issues. Gazza has been arrested on numerous occasions and spent time in prison, as well as spells in rehab.

Paul Ince (Midfielder)

Ince did not take a penalty against Germany in 1996 but stepped up to the plate against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, scoring in the last 16 shootout that England lost. He played in England's disappointing Euro 2000 campaign before retiring from international football. At club level, the former Manchester United star returned from playing in Italy in 1997 to controversially sign for United's arch rivals Liverpool. He also played for Middlesbrough and Wolves before taking up coaching. Ince has had spells at Macclesfield, MK Dons, Blackburn, Notts County and Blackpool, where he left in 2014 and has not worked in management since, instead appearing as a TV pundit.

Teddy Sheringham (Striker)

Sheringham formed a famous partnership with Alan Shearer up front for England in the mid-90s, with the duo becoming known as "The SAS". He scored his penalty against Germany at Euro 96 and, despite his international career appearing to be coming to an end when he missed out on Euro 2000, Sheringham was part of Sven-Göran Eriksson's 2002 World Cup squad, after which he retired. During a glittering club career he scored 147 Premier League goals and netted the equaliser for Manchester United in their dramatic Champions League final triumph against Bayern Munich in 1999. After retiring from club football in 2008, Sheringham became Stevenage manager in 2015 but was sacked less than a year later. He also managed Indian Super League club ATK, but again lasted less than 12 months.

Alan Shearer (Striker)

