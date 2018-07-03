EU citizens should not have to pay to stay in UK after Brexit, Government told

Millions of EU nationals should not have to pay to register to stay in the UK after Brexit, the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator has told the Government.

Guy Verhofstadt has written to Home Secretary Sajid Javid, saying the £65 cost of signing up to the settlement scheme should be waived.

The fee for the EU citizens living and working in the UK is among a number of “outstanding concerns” outlined in the letter on behalf of the EP’s Brexit Steering Group.

It is also concerned about possible barriers to “vulnerable” people signing up, and wants more information about the powers of the Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA) that will oversee the appeals process.

Mr Verhofstadt, the former Belgian Prime Minister, said: “MEPs remain unhappy that EU27 citizens in the UK, who have contributed to British society and paid their taxes, will have to pay for registration.

“We continue to believe this process should be cost-free, in keeping with the European Parliament’s longstanding position on this matter.

“More needs to be done to ensure that vulnerable EU citizens are properly catered for and that any delays faced by citizens with the registration process itself does not create unnecessary anxiety.”