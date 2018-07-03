Exhausted, stressed, elated – England fans respond to night of high drama

England football supporters were put through a spectrum of emotion as they roared their team to the narrowest of World Cup last-16 victories from more than 1,500 miles away. Beers were jubilantly tossed into the air, songs were belted out and strangers in fan zones embraced each other as England won their penalty shootout against a dogged Colombia. In Newcastle, one topless man climbed on a bus shelter, danced and did press-ups for a cheering, singing crowd. Four police officers – one with a small set of ladders – watched him as he entertained the crowd and finally helped him down.

England and Colombia fans on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south London Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

It could have been so different. A stoppage-time equaliser from Colombia’s Yerry Mina put paid to England’s hopes for a steady passage to the next round following skipper Harry Kane’s opener, and the mood back home became much more subdued as they stared down the barrel of a penalty shootout.

England fans were despondent after Colombia’s injury-time equaliser Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Joe O’Neill, 27, of Hastings, who was cheering on his home nation – winners of the 1966 World Cup – from the Luna Beach Cinema big screen in Brighton, said: “I thought it was all over just before Colombia scored. “I was so upset, I felt quite deflated. “When the screen cut out I thought this was a classic English thing to happen. “But then when we won the penalties that was the best moment in the history of English football. “I felt exhausted, stressed, elated. It was unbelievable.” He was one of more than 2,200 people to have piled onto the seaside location to watch the match.

Fans watching the World Cup in Brighton Credit: Steve Parsons/PA