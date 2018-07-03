- ITV Report
The best of the reaction to England's historic World Cup shootout victory
After a tense match, fans around the country are celebrating England's dramatic victory on penalties over Colombia.
The win takes England through to the next stage of the World Cup and across the country fans went wild, throwing drinks in the air and singing football songs on Brighton beach, and dancing on tables in pubs in Newcastle.
Meanwhile, online, Prince William - via Kensington Palace - was first among those to congratulate the England team.
The penalty shootout was a tense affair for England fans.
