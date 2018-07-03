Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

The best of the reaction to England's historic World Cup shootout victory

Gareth Southgate celebrates his team's win Credit: PA

After a tense match, fans around the country are celebrating England's dramatic victory on penalties over Colombia.

The win takes England through to the next stage of the World Cup and across the country fans went wild, throwing drinks in the air and singing football songs on Brighton beach, and dancing on tables in pubs in Newcastle.

Meanwhile, online, Prince William - via Kensington Palace - was first among those to congratulate the England team.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The penalty shootout was a tense affair for England fans.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.