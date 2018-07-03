Fire service under ‘tremendous pressure’ after spate of wildfires

Fire chiefs in North Wales have warned the public to take extra care in the sweltering heat after a spate of wildfires placed “tremendous pressure” on their resources. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said about 30 homes in Bethesda, Bangor, were evacuated on Tuesday morning due to a nearby forest blaze.

Six fire appliances and two off-road vehicles are at the scene, including an incident command unit. Residents not being evacuated have been advised to keep all windows and doors closed. North Wales Police said they were assisting the fire service.

Road closures are in place and motorists are being urged to avoid the area. On Monday evening, 15 homes were evacuated as crews tackled a gorse fire in Carmel, near Caernarfon. Four people were taken to a rest centre set up by Gwynedd Council, while others went to stay with family and friends. More than 40 firefighters were required to bring the blaze under control overnight but three appliances remain at the scene as the incident flared up again on Tuesday.

