Girl in beach trampoline tragedy died of head injury

A three-year-old girl who was thrown from a seaside inflatable trampoline died of a head injury, police have said. Ava-May Littleboy died at James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth after the incident in Gorleston-on-Sea on Sunday morning. She had been at the beach with her mother. Norfolk Police said a Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday and concluded Ava-May died of a head injury. Further investigation will take place to confirm this.

Floral tributes left at Gorleston beach Credit: Sam Russell/PA

Experts are examining the equipment on the beach and a police cordon will remain in place until the work has finished. In a statement issued by police, Ava-May’s family said: “She was not your ordinary little girl, as anyone she met she would leave a lasting impression on. “Anyone that met her would not want to forget her. Her infectious laugh and smile could light up even the darkest of rooms.” Police said witnesses reported hearing a “loud bang” before the inflatable “apparently burst” at the seaside site.

Experts are examining the inflatable equipment Credit: Joe Giddens/PA