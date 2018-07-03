Hague in warning to Brexiteers not to push the PM too far

Former Tory Party leader William Hague has issued a blunt warning to Cabinet Brexiteers not to push their demands for a clean break with the European Union too far. Ahead of crunch Cabinet talks at Chequers on Friday, Lord Hague said Parliament could force a “watered-down” Brexit on the Government if ministers fail to agree a compromise plan on Britain’s future customs relationship with the EU. Writing in The Daily Telegraph, he said that any minister who chose that moment to quit would show they were not fit to hold high office in the first place. Amid reports of ministers preparing possible leadership challenges, he warned that the “vast sensible middle” of the Conservative Party “deeply dislike naked manoeuvring to become the next leader”. He said: “Flouncing out, just when the going gets tough but when the EU Withdrawal Act has been successfully enacted, will look like evading responsibility for choices that were inevitable just when important progress has been made.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

His intervention will be seen as a shot across the bows to senior ministers, such as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who have reportedly been considering resigning if Theresa May gives too much ground to those pressing to keep Britain as close to the EU as possible after Brexit, potentially triggering a leadership contest. On Monday, Mr Johnson risked further inflaming tensions within the party when he publicly defended backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg after he warned the Prime Minister she faced the collapse of her government if she failed to deliver on her Brexit promises. The intervention by Mr Rees-Mogg, the leader of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Tory MPs, sparked a furious backlash, with Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan accusing him of “insolence” in threatening Mrs May. However Mr Johnson insisted that Mr Rees-Mogg was “a principled and dedicated MP who wants the best for our country”.

William Hague has issued a warning to Cabinet Brexiteers Credit: PA