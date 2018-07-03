Healthworker arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies at Countess of Chester Hospital

A female healthcare worker has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of another six after an investigation of the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The arrest comes as part of a long-running investigation following a high number of baby deaths at the hospital.

Detectives launched an investigation in May last year, initially looking at the deaths of 15 babies between June 2015 and June 2016.

On Tuesday police said they had made an arrest and the probe had widened.

Detectives said they are looking into the deaths of 17 babies and 15 non-fatal collapses between March 2015 and July 2016.

Police have not said if the arrested woman is a nurse, doctor or other health professional.

Detective Inspector Paul Hughes, in charge of the investigation for Cheshire Police, said: "The investigation into the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital is continuing.

"Since it was first launched in May 2017, a dedicated team of detectives have been working tirelessly on this case.

"This is a highly complex and very sensitive investigation and, as you can appreciate, we need to ensure we do everything we possibly can to try to establish in detail what has led to these baby deaths and collapses.