- ITV Report
-
Heartwarming moment young chimpanzee reunited with 'foster parents'
A chimpanzee is warming hearts the world over after he was filmed jumping into the arms of his "foster parents" when the three were reunited.
Limbani is seen taking a drink when he hears someone call his name.
He turns around and spits out some of his drink in excitement, before shrieking and jumping into the arms of Jorge, his human foster dad.
The Zoological Wildlife Foundation Miami posted the footage, explaining Jorge and his wife Tania helped them raise the chimp and took on around the clock care for the first months of his life.
"Limbani was born with pneumonia and was rejected by the mother," the zoo said, adding "he wouldn't be here today" if it weren't for human intervention.
"Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same," the zoo said.