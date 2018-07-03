Holiday flights could be hit as Ryanair pilots back strike

Ryanair pilots have voted to back strike action in their dispute over terms and conditions.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) at the budget airline voted overwhelmingly (99%) in favour of industrial action.

The strike is planned for Thursday July 12, for 24 hours.

The union says the Dublin-based carrier is not taking its demands seriously over pay and conditions, issues over seniority and how annual leave is dealt with.