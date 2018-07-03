Homes evacuated as fire crews tackle forest blaze

Firefighters are tackling a forest blaze in North Wales Credit: Twitter / @Daniel_W_DLJW

Residents have been moved to safety as fire crews tackle a forest blaze. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said 30 homes in Bethesda, Bangor, were evacuated on Tuesday morning.

A statement on the service’s Twitter page said: “Around 30 properties are being evacuated in #Braichmelyn #Bethesda due to a forestry fire in the vicinity. “Residents in properties that are not being evacuated are advised to keep all windows and doors closed and to #StaySafe.” North Wales Police said the were assisting the fire service.

Road closures are in place and motorists are being urged to avoid the area. On Monday evening, 15 homes were evacuated as crews tackled a gorse fire in Carmel, near Caernarfon. Four people were taken to a rest centre set up by Gwynedd Council, while others went to stay with family and friends.

