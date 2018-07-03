Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: England ecstatic as Three Lions reach World Cup quarter-finals

England have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a tense penalty shoot-out with Colombia. And fans went wild…

Fans react on Brighton beach as England reach the quarter-finals Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
Fans at Luna Beach Cinema in Brighton hail the result Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
Was it ever it doubt…? Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
Fans appear to have forgiven the earlier big-screen breakdown Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
It’s going to be a long night Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
Young England fans celebrate on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, with their dejected Colombian counterparts in the background Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Jubilation in Bermondsey Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Stormzy was enjoying the show in San Antonio, Ibiza Credit: Elliot Young/Ibiza Rock