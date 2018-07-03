Advertisement ITV Report 3 July 2018 at 10:20pm In Pictures: England ecstatic as Three Lions reach World Cup quarter-finals England have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a tense penalty shoot-out with Colombia. And fans went wild… Fans react on Brighton beach as England reach the quarter-finals Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Fans at Luna Beach Cinema in Brighton hail the result Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Was it ever it doubt…? Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Fans appear to have forgiven the earlier big-screen breakdown Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA It’s going to be a long night Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Young England fans celebrate on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, with their dejected Colombian counterparts in the background Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Jubilation in Bermondsey Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Stormzy was enjoying the show in San Antonio, Ibiza Credit: Elliot Young/Ibiza Rock Last updated Tue 3 Jul 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit