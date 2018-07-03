Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Fans soak up the sunshine as England take on Colombia in World Cup

England fans gather on Brighton beach Photo: PA

Thousands of football fans ventured outside to cheer on England in the sunshine as the UK heatwave continued.

Fans in Brighton headed for the beach Credit: PA
They gathered to watch the match at Luna Beach Cinema Credit: PA
Refreshments were on hand as fans prepared to celebrate or commiserate Credit: PA
One downside to the outdoor experience… sun gets in your eyes Credit: PA
England fans were in fine voice for the national anthem Credit: PA
A bird’s-eye view of the sun-soaked scene in Brighton Credit: PA
Meanwhile in Bermondsey, south London, England fans embraced their Colombian counterparts Credit: PA
Fans gather at the lavishly decorated Kirby Estate Credit: PA
Fans cheer on their heroes Credit: PA