ITV Report 3 July 2018 at 7:38pm In Pictures: Fans soak up the sunshine as England take on Colombia in World Cup England fans gather on Brighton beach Photo: PA Thousands of football fans ventured outside to cheer on England in the sunshine as the UK heatwave continued. Fans in Brighton headed for the beach Credit: PA They gathered to watch the match at Luna Beach Cinema Credit: PA Refreshments were on hand as fans prepared to celebrate or commiserate Credit: PA One downside to the outdoor experience… sun gets in your eyes Credit: PA England fans were in fine voice for the national anthem Credit: PA A bird's-eye view of the sun-soaked scene in Brighton Credit: PA Meanwhile in Bermondsey, south London, England fans embraced their Colombian counterparts Credit: PA Fans gather at the lavishly decorated Kirby Estate Credit: PA Fans cheer on their heroes Credit: PA