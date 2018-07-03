Kyle Edmund bemoans ‘lazy’ players who leave litter at Wimbledon

Kyle Edmund has admitted players are “too lazy” to clean up after themselves after Serena Williams’s former hitting partner took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about litter left on the court. Sascha Bajin, who has recently joined Naomi Osaka’s team, tweeted a picture of a Wimbledon practice court littered with plastic bottles and other rubbish. In an accompanying message he asked players and coaches to take their rubbish with them when they were done. He wrote: “Dear players/coaches @Wimbledon it’s not to hard to take your empty water bottles and throw them away after practise. “The grounds people are supposed to take care of the court and not clean trash. Maybe the club could provide a trash can for every 2nd court tho as well. #justsayin.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Asked about litter on the court, Britain’s top-ranked male Edmund said: “That’s been a problem at every tournament, that players are too lazy to pick up their water bottles, myself included.” He added: “I think, yeah, it’s no good, really? We’re professional tennis players, we should obviously look after our rubbish. I always try to do the best I can to clean up after myself. “It’s just human beings being lazy, knowing that someone else will come pick it up. “I haven’t lost any sleep over it, but it’s probably best to obviously clean up after ourselves.” Bajin, who has also worked with Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki, said the lack of bins on court had left his team using the stringers’ bags for their waste. Speaking to the Press Association, he added: “I think there is a few things that could be done. “You could just clean up after yourselves, or the club could provide some sort of bins. “I just thought it was something that should be raised. It is not nice to leave a mess, especially here – everything is so beautiful, they keep it so classy. “For me, I feel bad for the grounds people. It is not their job to clean up after players and waste time. “It would be nice if players could just clean up their mess.” The issue of plastic bottles was also raised with Johanna Konta.

Johanna Konta in action on day two of Wimbledon Credit: John Walton/PA