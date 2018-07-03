Landowners entitled to damages for Japanese knotweed, Court of Appeal rules

Landowners will be able to claim damages if the “pernicious” Japanese knotweed has encroached on their property following a Court of Appeal ruling.

In a decision which could have wider implications for landowners across England and Wales, three leading judges ruled in favour of two householders whose properties had been affected by the hazardous plant.

The bamboo-like plant, which grows quickly and strongly and spreads through its underground roots or “rhizomes”, can undermine the structural integrity of buildings and is expensive to treat.

Stephen Williams and Robin Waistell, who own two adjoining bungalows in Llwydarth Road, Maesteg, South Wales, made a claim against Network Rail – which owns the land immediately behind their properties.

Japanese knotweed has been present on Network Rail’s land at that location for at least 50 years and the pair first complained about encroachment on to their land in 2013.

They later brought a successful claim against Network Rail at Cardiff County Court and were awarded damages in February last year.