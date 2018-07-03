How legal recognition of gender change could be made easier

Changes could be introduced to make it easier, cheaper and less intrusive, for trans people to get legal recognition of their changed gender. Launching a consultation on the issue, Theresa May said she wanted to make the process of acquiring a Gender Recognition Certificate more “streamlined and de-medicalised” after research showed that trans people find it “overly bureaucratic and invasive”. However, she stressed that any changes will not affect provisions in the Equality Act 2010 which permit single-sex services such as women’s refuges to exclude transgender people if this is proportionate and justified. The 16-week public consultation on the operation of the Gender Recognition Act 2004 in England and Wales was launched as the Prime Minister hosted a Downing Street reception for the LGBT community ahead of this weekend’s Pride celebrations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It came after the launch of a new £4.5 million LGBT action plan, including a ban on so-called “gay cure” conversion therapies. The initiative follows a major Government survey which received responses from more than 108,000 LGBT people, including over 14,000 trans and non-binary people. The survey found “considerable misunderstanding” about the requirements of applying for a Gender Recognition Certificate, which is given to people who are legally recognised as being of their new gender. Government figures show that just 4,910 people have successfully obtained a certificate since the legislation came into effect. This is far fewer than the estimated size of the trans population in the UK.

Prime Minister Theresa May said that being trans should never be treated as an illness. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The consultation will assess whether there is a need to change rules which require applicants to:

Provide two medical reports, one showing a diagnosis of “gender dysphoria” and the other outlining details of treatment received;

Obtain the consent of their spouse if married;

Demonstrate that they have lived in their acquired gender for at least two years; and

Pay a fee of £140.