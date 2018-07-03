Long work hours linked to diabetes in women

Women who work long hours have an increased risk of diabetes, a new study suggests.

Researchers found women who work more than 45 hours a week have a significantly higher risk of developing the disease.

But the same link was not found in men, according to the study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care.

The team of authors, from Canada and Australia, examined the working hours and the incidence of diabetes among more than 7,000 workers aged 35 to 74 in Ontario, Canada.

Researchers tracked participants, who were all actively working with no history of diabetes at the start of the study, for 12 years.