May should be called out for delaying tactics on Irish border – Sinn Fein chief

Sinn Fein’s president has said Theresa May needs to be called out for delaying tactics over the lack of progress for the Irish border. Mary Lou McDonald expressed concern over the British Government’s position in dealing with the border issue. It comes after European leaders urged the UK to intensify its efforts so a Brexit withdrawal agreement can be concluded as soon as possible.

Theresa May is facing more questions about the Irish border Credit: David Hughes/PA

Ms McDonald said “time is running short” and the “antics” of the British Government could not be tolerated. “From speaking with the French parliamentary delegation, I would have to say that you would get a very strong sense that they are holding to the position that there cannot be a new relationship hammered out with Britain in the absence to the Irish question,” she said. “It’s now clear that these matters can’t be allowed to simply roll into October. It is clear that Mrs May needs to be called out for the delaying tactics. “We know that there is a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in July. We are told that it is to be dedicated to the issue of Brexit. We hope that the format can be used to gain clarity and make some progress on these matters.” The Sinn Fein leader praised DUP leader Arlene Foster for her recent participation in a number of outreach initiatives.

Arlene Foster attends the Ulster Final Credit: Niall Carson/PA