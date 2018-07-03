More than eight million IVF babies born since world’s first, data suggests

More than eight million IVF babies have been born in the last 40 years, researchers suggest. Louise Brown became the world’s first “test tube baby” when she was born at Oldham General Hospital in Manchester on July 25 1978. Since then, more than eight million babies have been delivered around the world as a result of IVF and other advanced fertility treatments, according to the International Committee for Monitoring Assisted Reproductive Technology (ICMART).

Half a million babies are now born every year from IVF and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) from more than two million treatment cycles, it is estimated. The research is being presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) annual meeting in Barcelona. Dr David Adamson, speaking on behalf of ICMART, said: “Based on ICMART’s annual collection of global IVF data, it is estimated that since Louise Brown’s birth in 1978 over eight million babies have been born from IVF around the world.”

Louise Brown, 39, the world's first "test tube baby" now has two children of her own. Credit: PA