Mountainside portrait of NHS founder unveiled

A huge portrait of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan has been unveiled on a Welsh mountainside to celebrate 70 years of the service.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Nathan Wyburn, 28, created the 10 metre by 14 metre piece of art on Trefil moorland – three miles north of Bevan’s home town of Tredegar, South Wales.

The portrait is made from soil and white stone dust from a local quarry and marks the end of the Bevan Festival 2018 events in Tredegar in honour of his life.

Bevan’s upbringing in the town and work with the Tredegar Workingmen’s Medical Aid Society helped to inspire his vision for the NHS.