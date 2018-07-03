MP O’Mara to be readmitted to Labour with warning over social media posts

MP Jared O’Mara is to be readmitted to the Labour Party after receiving a formal warning over sexist and homophobic comments on social media.

The Sheffield Hallam MP was suspended last year after a series of postings – many dating back over a number of years – came to light.

The party’s national executive committee disputes panel has ruled that the case did not meet the threshold required to be referred for expulsion but that he should undergo mandatory training.

A party spokesman said: “The disputes panel has ruled on the balance of the evidence that a formal warning should be issued and a mandatory requirement to attend training.”

Mr O’Mara, 36, said last year he was “deeply ashamed” of comments made in his early 20s, including inviting the band Girls Aloud to an orgy and joking about the musician Jamie Cullum being “sodomised to death”.