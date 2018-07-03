NHS recruitment drive ‘can break cycle of pressure’ felt by nurses

NHS nurses “don’t feel able to provide the level of care they should be” due to low staffing numbers, leading nurses have warned. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that nurses on the front line are “finding it increasingly difficult to do the job”. In an interview with the Press Association, Janet Davies, chief executive and general secretary of the RCN, said that nursing shortages had occurred due to a “perfect storm” of organisations cutting back on nurses with reduced training places.

The comments come as the NHS in England launched its biggest ever recruitment drive trying to encourage schoolchildren to work in the health service. The £8 million campaign will highlight professions across the health service, initially focusing on nursing. Figures from NHS Improvement in May highlighted that, in addition to the 1.1 million whole-time equivalent (WTE) staff employed by NHS providers in England, there were almost 93,000 WTE vacancies. This includes nearly 36,000 nurses and almost 10,000 doctors.

The RCN said that staffing shortages in the NHS are a “source of huge pressure” and can force nurses to leave the profession. But it said the campaign “can break that cycle”. Ms Davies told the Press Association: “The issue we have at the moment is that we don’t have enough nurses and that they are hard to recruit. “That’s because we have not trained enough and some time ago in order to balance the books we did not recruit as many nurses as were needed.” She said this was a “perfect storm”, adding: “The population and patient need is great and growing so we have now been left in the position where we don’t have enough nurses.

