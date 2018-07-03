Niece of poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal running for office in Russia

The niece of a former Russian spy who was poisoned in Britain is running for a seat in a regional legislature in Russia as a candidate for a Kremlin-controlled party.

Viktoria Skripal is running for office in the Yaroslavl region north of Moscow for the A Just Russia party, according to party spokeswoman Anastasia Pivovarova.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived a poison attack in Salisbury in March.