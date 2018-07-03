Northern Ireland enjoyed warmest June since 1846

Northern Ireland basked in its warmest June since 1846, it has been found.

This included a day which saw the hottest temperatures ever recorded by the Armagh Observatory since it started taking daily measurements in 1795.

The warmest two days of the month were June 27 and 28, when temperatures reached 30.4C and 30.2C respectively.

Armagh Observatory said 30.4C is the hottest day since their records began 223 years ago.

Overall, June 2018 was recorded as much warmer than average, drier than average and with higher than average number of hours of strong sunshine.

“With a mean monthly temperature of 16.16C (61.1 Fahrenheit), this was the warmest June at Armagh for 172 years – that is, since June 1846 – and the third-warmest June recorded at Armagh since daily measurements of temperature at the Observatory began around 1795,” the observatory said.

“This was the driest June at Armagh for three years, that is, since June 2015, which recorded 29.45mm of rainfall.

“The mean temperature was nearly 16.2C, some 2.8C warmer than the long-term (1796-2010) average June temperature at Armagh and 2.3C warmer than the most recent (1981-2010) 30-year average. This was the third-warmest June on record at Armagh, that is, since 1795.”