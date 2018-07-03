Not your ordinary little girl: Family’s tribute to trampoline tragedy youngster

A three-year-old girl who died after she was thrown from a seaside inflatable trampoline “could light up even the darkest of rooms” with her “infectious laugh and smile”, her devastated family have said. Ava-May Littleboy died at the James Paget Hospital after the incident at Gorleston-on-Sea on Sunday morning. The youngster had been at the beach with her mother. In a statement issued by Norfolk Constabulary, her family said: “She was not your ordinary little girl, as anyone she met, she would leave a lasting impression on.

Floral tributes have been left at Gorleston beach Credit: Sam Russell/PA

“Anyone that met her would not want to forget her. Her infectious laugh and smile could light up even the darkest of rooms.” The incident led to calls for the Government to consider a temporary ban on inflatables in public spaces. Police said witnesses reported hearing a “loud bang” before the inflatable “apparently burst” at the seaside site. Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow, Essex – where seven-year-old Summer Grant was killed when a bouncy castle blew free from its moorings in 2016 – wanted politicians to consider a temporary ban on inflatables in public spaces.

The scene on Gorleston beach in Norfolk after Ava-May Littleboy died Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

His request for an urgent question in the House of Commons was not granted. Mr Halfon said he was “disappointed” but would table a Commons motion about it. Downing Street described the incident as a “terrible accident”. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It is a terrible accident and a tragic loss of life. “HSE are looking into it, they are the right people to do so. We need to wait for that investigation to be completed.” Superintendent Roger Wiltshire, of Norfolk Police, said the incident was “just unimaginable”.

