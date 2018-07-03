Notorious fugitive Mark Acklom arrested in Switzerland

Mark Acklom, one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives, has been arrested in Switzerland.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed that the alleged fraudster was apprehended at a luxury apartment in Zurich where he had been living under a false name after more than two years on the run.

Acklom, 45, is said to have fleeced a woman out of £850,000 in life savings after posing as an MI6 agent in a romance scam.

Currently in custody awaiting extradition, he faces criminal proceedings for a total of 20 fraud offences when he goes before a British court.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for Acklom in June 2016 and he was believed to be at large in Spain, having been released from a Spanish prison over a £200,000 property fraud.