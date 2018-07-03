Pedestrians injured in bridge collapse at Mumbai railway station

At least five people were injured when part of a pedestrian bridge collapsed at a railway station in India during heavy rain.

A fire official said rescue work was in progress at Andheri station in Mumbai, India’s financial capital. Officials said heavy rain was hampering rescue and relief operations.

Train services in the area were disrupted after the incident, which happened at 7.30am local time on Tuesday.

Debris fell on to the tracks, but railway spokesman Ravinder Bhakar said no trains were passing at the time of the collapse.

He said authorities were assessing the damage and co-ordinating rescue work.

Police official Yaibhav Nigade said at least five people were injured and have been taken to hospital. He said at least one person was still trapped in the debris.

The overhead pass connects eastern and western portions of the Andheri railways station, and the incident stranded hundreds of passengers during the morning rush-hour.